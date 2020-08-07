Wells area roadworks for week commencing August 10

Posted: 07.08.20 at 16:48 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are planned on Old Frome Road next week (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are scheduled to be used on Old Frome Road, near Wells, next week.

The lights are due to be between Wells Golf Club and East Horrington from 8am to 4pm on Tuesday (August 11).

They are set to be used to enable Western Power Distribution to undertake overhead reconductoring works.

Other roadworks scheduled to take place in Wells next week include:

Temporary traffic lights on the B3139 through Dulcote for Wales and West Utilities to replace a metal gas main with a plastic one and transfer services, are due to remain until August 25.

It is scheduled to be a busy week of works by Truespeed again, connecting Wells to ultrafast broadband.

From Monday (August 10) to Wednesday (August 12) they should be laying a duct and fibre optic cable and connecting to an existing chamber in Clements Close.

From Tuesday to August 17 they are due to be laying a duct and fibre optic cable and installing chambers in Brookes Court.

They are set to be laying a duct and fibre optic cable in Kings Castle Road and Colles Close from Wednesday to Friday (August 14), and on the same days should be clearing duct blockages in Manning Close and Woodbury Avenue.

From Thursday (August 13) to August 17 they are due to be laying a new duct and building a chamber in Churchill Avenue, and from Friday to August 21 they are set to be laying a duct and fibre optic cable and installing chambers in Welsford Avenue.

Truespeed's work to lay new telecommunications ducts in Creighton Close, Kippax Avenue, Teagle Close, Sheldon Drive, Goodymoor Avenue and Jocelyn Drive is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday.

Their work laying ducts and fibre optic cable and installing chambers in Hervey Road, Mount Pleasant Avenue and Wood Close is due to be finished on Thursday.

The company's other work, laying duct and fibre optic cable and installing chambers in Plumptre Avenue and Wheeler Grove, is set to continue until August 17.

From Friday to August 17, Bristol Water are due to be working in Seymour Close.

From Sunday (August 16) to August 20, Wales and West Utilities are scheduled to be laying a new service in Churchill Road.

Finally, BT's underground cabling work in St Andrew's Mews is set to be competed by the end of Tuesday.