Wells area Job of the Week: Strode College looking to recruit a General Kitchen Assistant

Posted: 08.08.21 at 10:49 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Strode College in Street

If you are looking for a part-time job in during school hours, then this role could be just for you.

Strode College in Street is looking to recruit a General Kitchen Assistant, earning £8.91 per hour for 19 hours per week, 38 weeks per year.

Duties will include washing up, clearing service areas, and carrying out general cleaning and kitchen duties.

You may also be required to serve customers (students and staff), enter till transactions, and carry out some food preparation.

You should be flexible and able to demonstrate excellent customer service skills. Hours will be between 10am and 3pm.

Potential candidates for the role are asked to visit the Strode College website to apply for the position.

For more details, contact a Human Resources Officer on 01458 844576.

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Free Art Exhibition Fabulous artwork on display at our end of term exhibition. Its been a mad year and our classes were something lovely to look forward to every Tuesd...



Event