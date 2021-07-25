Wells area Job of the Week: Strode College looking to recruit a Full Time Marketing Officer

Posted: 25.07.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



If you are an experienced marketing professional who is highly organised and would like to work in an educational setting, then this job at Strode College could be for you.

Strode's 4,000 learners consistently achieve exceptional progress. For a small inclusive college serving a rural area, it punches well above its weight.

The college in Street was a finalist in the Times Educational Supplement FE College of the Year 2020 and won the 2020/21 Association of Colleges Beacon Award for Excellence in Real World Learning.

It has a Full Time Marketing Officer opportunity for an experienced marketing professional to support the Head of Marketing in planning, implementing and developing the college’s strategic marketing activity.

Working as part of a small and dynamic team, you will have a broad range of responsibilities including marketing and helping to organise college events, advertising, direct marketing and writing/editing for college news, social media and marketing materials.

You will be highly organised, with excellent attention to detail and strong communication skills, experience of running digital marketing campaigns and a track record for delivering effective marketing campaigns.

Experience of the use of industry standard Adobe Creative Suite, particularly InDesign would be advantageous.

Potential candidates for the role are asked to visit the college's website to apply for the position.

