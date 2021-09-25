Wells and Mendip Museum receives nearly £200,000 for Search and Learn project

Posted: 25.09.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Wells and Mendip Museum

Wells and Mendip Museum is thrilled to announce that it has received an award of almost £200,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for its project Search and Learn.

This was the motto of the museum’s founder, Herbert Balch, and is now the title of a project to both reinvigorate and re-tell the social stories of Wells.

It marks a step change in how the museum tells those stories and includes refurbishment of two galleries, restoration of Balch's study, and the installation of new displays and interactives.

Alongside this will be an activities programme, and the opportunity to work with new and existing partners. The award is of £194,600 towards a £300,000 project.

Sue Isherwood, the museum’s chairperson, said: “Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, I’m excited that we can now begin to implement our long-nurtured plans for updating our exhibition spaces, strengthening our local partnerships and developing our offer to the varied communities of the city.”

David Walker, the museum’s curator, said: “We are so pleased to be able to work on a project that does justice to the city’s rich social history.”

Volunteer wanted

Also, the museum is looking for a volunteer shop manager for the museum gift shop.

The role will include various duties, and be approximately six hours a week. Retail experience would be an advantage but not essential as training will be given.

For information and an application form, contact the museum manager on [email protected]

