Weather forecast forces postponement of food and drink festival in Wells this weekend

Posted: 22.07.21 at 08:11 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The Little eat:Wells festival will now take place in September

The Little eat:Festival, due to be held on Wells Cathedral Green on Sunday (July 25), has been postponed due to the Met Office weather warnings, forecast for this weekend.

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds said the postponement was a difficult but necessary move, but were happy to confirm the Wells event would go ahead on Sunday September 5 instead.

Therefore, the next Little eat:Festival will be in Shepton Mallet Market Place, on Sunday August 8. Around 20 of the finest food and drink producers will be there, showcasing their goods.

Both the Shepton, and the newly-arranged Wells event in September, will run from 10am until 4pm.

Mendip District Council partnered with the multi award-winning eat:Festivals team to deliver fresh produce events in Street, Glastonbury, Wells and Shepton Mallet during July and August.

Mendip commissioned the mutli award-winning festival team with monies from the European Regional Development Fund. For more information about all the eat:Festivals planned this year, visit: www.eatfestivals.org

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Christmas Cracker 2021 Lots on offer at our Christmas Cracker market. Unique and talented stallholders. 10am-4pm. If interested in booking a stall, please message any ...



Event