We don't understand how people can be so cruel say the RSPCA as mouse is left in the cold

Posted: 14.12.21 at 10:38



The mouse will be put up for adoption soon

The RSPCA is appealing to people to show compassion towards animals after an unwanted mouse was discovered dumped in a plastic box.

The tiny mammal was left in a lidded plastic box, which also contained food and toys in a bag, on a quiet track with no through access in Chilton Trinity, near Bridgwater, in Somerset.

“This poor mouse was left very vulnerable and would never have survived in the wild, especially not with the cold weather we’ve been seeing recently.



“It was incredibly irresponsible to dump any domestic animal like this and we’d like to hear from anyone with any information about where this little mouse came from so please call us on 0300 123 8018 if you can help with our enquiries.”



The mouse, who was found by a passerby at around 9am on Thursday, 2 December, has now been taken to an RSPCA rescue centre where she’ll soon be available for adoption.

Ali added: “There were 1,018 reports of abandoned animals last December, including 22 here in Somerset. As we were in lockdown last year, we expect these figures to rise this Christmas. We’re asking people to Join the Rescue this Christmas to help bring animals to safety this festive season.

" Our rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering. To Join the Christmas Rescue and help our rescuers be there for the animals in need, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/rescuexmas

