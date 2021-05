Posted: 04.05.21 at 13:05 by Wells Nub News



Cygnets are hatching at the Bishop's Palace

There are now four cygnets at the Bishop's Palace in Wells.

The fourth has just hatched leaving just one egg to go.

The incredible moment the cygnet hatched from the egg was captured by Moira Anderson, Swan Carer at the Palace.

The hatching began yesterday (May 3) with officials saying it usually takes 24 hours for the hatching to complete, so they are hoping one more to go and whole five cygnets.

