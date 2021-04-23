Walk and cycle planned for A39 between Wells and Glastonbury in bid for Strawberry Line path

Posted: 23.04.21 at 14:36 by Tim Lethaby



A sign advertising the event along the route, on the A39 in Coxley

A celebration of walking and cycling will be taking place between Wells and Glastonbury this weekend, as part of a campaign the get a shared multi-user Strawberry Line path along the A39.

The event will run between Tin Bridge Roundabout, Glastonbury, and Tincknell’s Roundabout, Wells, between 10am and noon.

There will be marshals posted at various points along the course between these times, and people will be socially distanced throughout.

Participants are encouraged to wear hi-vis or brightly coloured clothes and to add a strawberry motif to their outfits if they wish.

The government and Somerset County Council want to encourage walking and cycling and the aim of the day is to illustrate to the authorities that more people would do so, if it were safer.

Volunteers have cleared vegetation from shared paths around Glastonbury making it easier and safer for everyone, including mobility scooters, to access these paths.

Organiser Susannah Clemence said: “It’s high time that people in the UK were provided with multi-user paths like people in Holland, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

"In those countries it is normal to jump on your bike for work, shopping, etc. People have said that they would happily give up the car to cycle to work between Glastonbury and Wells, but feel the road is just too dangerous for them to do that.”

Low Traffic Glastonbury is running a petition alongside the event for the creation of a traffic-free, direct route between the places. This is open for anyone to sign whether they are able to participate in the event or not.

For more information, or to volunteer to be a marshal, or to sign the petition, email: [email protected]l.com.

