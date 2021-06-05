Voucher codes website co-founded in Somerset supports Westbury-sub-Mendip business

Posted: 05.06.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Party Packs are based in Westbury-sub-Mendip

Voucher codes, website Voucher Shares, co-founded in Somerset, is supporting Westbury-sub-Mendip business Party Packs.

Voucher Shares gives five per cent of revenue to World Land Trust, the international conservation charity who they have been partners with since launch.

This means that users can benefit from some local discounts and help support the environment as they shop at no extra cost.

Party Packs is one of the largest online party supplies companies in the UK. They are selling festival packs for anyone who wants to celebrate while watching Glastonbury Festival TV events in style. You can find more details on Voucher Shares.

Co-founder Miranda Ryder said: “If you are looking to support local businesses and the environment then Voucher Shares is a great place to shop.

"We love supporting local businesses. If you are a local business and want to get in touch you can do so via our website.”

Voucher Shares is the first UK voucher codes website to focus on sustainability through a dedicated category and the message to shoppers is "shop for good".

