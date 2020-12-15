Voting safely at next year's elections for Wells city and Somerset county councils

Posted: 15.12.20 at 12:52 by Mendip District Council



Staying safe while casting your vote

On Thursday May 6, 2021, Mendip residents will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them at various elections.

These include the postponed Police Crime Commissioner election, Somerset County Council elections and various city, parish and town council elections, including for the St Thomas' Ward of Wells City Council.

While the elections are not until May, Mendip District Council is already making plans to help you stay safe while casting your vote.

As usual, there are a number of ways to make your voice heard at the elections in May. You can vote in a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf (otherwise known as a 'proxy vote').

Stuart Brown, electoral registration officer and chief executive at Mendip District Council, said: "The elections next year are very important - they're an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Mendip.

"We're thinking about these elections now so that, however you choose to cast your vote in May, you can do so safely.

"We're putting arrangements in place to help you stay safe at the polling station. You can expect many of the measures you've become used to in shops and banks over recent months, such as hand sanitiser, floor markings and face masks.

"Of course you also have the option to apply to vote by post, or by proxy. It is never too early to apply."

Find out more information by contacting Mendip on 01749 341479 or by visiting Mendip's website www.mendip.gov.uk/electoralservices.

You can also visit the Electoral Commission website here: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter

You need to be registered to vote in order to have a say at the elections - the easiest way to register is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.