Voters across Mendip urged to register in time to have their say in May about PCC election

Got 5? Register to Vote

On Thursday 6 May residents in Mendip will have their say on who represents them at the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner election. The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is the person who oversees your local police force and ensures they are prioritising what matters to you.

In order to vote in this important election, residents must be on the electoral register. With the deadline to register to vote fast approaching, Mendip District Council is urging people who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday 19 April. It takes just five minutes to apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Stuart Brown, Electoral Registration Officer and Chief Executive at Mendip District Council, said:

"These elections are an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Mendip. If you're not registered by 19 April, you won't be able to vote."

Ailsa Irvine, Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance at the Electoral Commission said:

"You can't have your say in these important elections unless you are registered to vote. It's quick and easy - it takes just five minutes online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

"If you have recently turned 18 or moved home, it is particularly important that you act to ensure that you are registered to vote.

"If you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you don't need to take any action. If in doubt, you can check with your local authority on 0300 303 8588."

Voters have a range of options for casting their ballot - in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. For those who choose to vote in person, polling stations will be safe places to vote on 6 May.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 20 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 27 April.

For more information on the Police and Crime Commissioner election please visit www.avonpccelection.org.uk

Virtual briefing for candidates and agents at the election of the Police and Crime Commissioner

People interested in standing as a candidate at the Police and Crime Commissioner election are invited to attend a virtual live briefing on 16 March. At the briefing the Police Area Returning Officer will explain in detail the nomination process and other key arrangements for the election. Please email [email protected] to register your interest.

