Volunteer Rangers scoop Mendip Hills AONB award

Posted: 28.12.20



The Volunteer of the Year Award 2020 (Photo: Mendip Hills AONB Unit)

The Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership have announced their Volunteer of the Year for 2020, choosing not just one volunteer but all 34 Volunteer Rangers collectively.

The award has always been given to an individual that has gone above and beyond the call of duty, but due to the extraordinary circumstances of 2020 it felt unfair to celebrate just one volunteer.

The Volunteer Rangers were chosen for the award because they contributed 500 hours dedicated to patrolling the Mendip Hills AONB since Covid-19 restrictions changed this year.

During August, which was by far the busiest month, the Volunteer Rangers set a new record by delivering 117 hours in one month to deliver the Hills Have Eyes campaign that raised awareness around anti-social behaviour and litter.

Lauren Holt, Ranger Volunteer Co-ordinator, said: "They are the eyes and ears on the ground making sure residents feel safe and visitors are welcomed and helped.

"They are part of the local fabric and are hugely important ambassadors for the area, without their support the AONB Unit would not be able to function as it does.

"We are incredibly proud and thankful for the effort of these individuals who give up their time so freely and capably."

To ensure they are all recognised for their effort this year they will receive a unique badge with their logo and the year on.

To support the work the Volunteer Rangers have contributed this year towards conserving and enhancing the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the AONB Unit will be holding a Volunteer Ranger recruitment open evening in the new year. Details will be published in due course.

The AONB Partnership strive to involve people in the management of this nationally designated area and through the AONB Unit offer a wide variety of opportunities.

For more details visit: http://www.mendiphillsaonb.org.uk/caring-about-the-aonb/volunteering/