Virtual Wells artisan market extended for Christmas shopping

Posted: 21.12.20 at 09:43 by Tim Lethaby



The virtual Wells Food Festival market has been extended

Wells Food Festival with Charlie Bigham’s is offering Christmas shoppers the chance to discover and buy treats from local food and drink artisans, in an online alternative to the traditional Christmas market.

The festival was originally held as a virtual event on October 10 and 11, and featured a live cook-a-long banquet, workshops and more than 120 online food stalls from specialist producers.

Following the event’s success, Bigham’s and event organisers have decided to keep the online market open until December 31, as a way of helping growers and producers promote their wares to a wider audience of food lovers and Christmas shoppers.

You can visit the online virtual artisan market here.

Foodies can fill baskets with artisan produce from Somerset and the South West, from seasonal goods to gifts, including Christmas puddings by Plum Duff and Stuff, charcuterie from Somerset Charcuterie and award-winning cheese from Feltham’s Farm, plus tipples from Fenny Castle Vineyard and Chew Valley Gin.

Having the chance to sample directly from local food and drink companies is a highlight of Christmas markets, yet most of this year’s seasonal events have been cancelled due to Covid-19, cutting off a crucial sales channel for many artisan producers.

Charlie Bigham said: "The show of support for local, independent businesses at October’s virtual Wells Food Festival was tremendous.

"Now as our focus shifts to festive shopping, these small producers need our support again, particularly now in a crucial trading window.

"We’re hoping we can all do our bit to help these fantastic producers, spread some seasonal cheer and secure the future of our artisan food and drink community."

Jon Abbott, chair of Wells Food Festival, said: "The virtual festival was an enormous bonus in the absence of the physical Wells Food Festival.

"It’s great that with all the effort involved it is able to continue over the Christmas period. There are so many wonderful products available in the virtual market for gifts or even to treat yourself.

"As well as the online food stalls, the festival’s Tent Talks include a series of masterclasses in Christmas preparation, such as making sloe gin with MasterChef winner Matt Follas.

"Visitors can also enjoy highlights of the virtual Bigham’s Banquet, where 650 home cooks prepared a five-course feast alongside top chefs, including Osip’s Merlin Labron-Johnson, to raise £13,000 for Chefs in Schools."