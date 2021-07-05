Victims' rights campaigner criticises Somerset police for 'deeply flawed' effort on rape and sexual assault

Posted: 05.07.21 at 10:19 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



us on Facebook

Police and crime commissioner Mark Shelford

A victims’ rights campaigner has criticised Somerset police’s “deeply flawed” efforts to help those affected by rape and sexual assault.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary launched Project Bluestone in March, a collaboration between police professionals and academic to “transform” the force’s response to sexual offence cases.

Under recent government guidance, anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault has the right to be interviewed by an officer of the same biological sex or gender identity.

But campaigner Terence Stock has been critical of the police’s response to this new guidance, stating it could put female victims at risk.

Mark Shelford, the newly-elected police and crime commissioner, has promised to take action to ensure his force is in line with both the new guidance and existing equality legislation.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has provided guidance on this matter under the Victims’ Code, which came into force on April 1.

Paragraph 2.8 of the code relates to victims being able to choose their police interviewer – which the MoJ has clarified “should be read as allowing for victims to choose the sex or gender of their interviewer.

“The right therefore includes both protected characteristics of sex and gender reassignment.

“The Equality Act 2010 permits the provision of services which are single or separate sex. Therefore victims may request an interviewer of a particular sex or gender and, as per paragraph 2.8, the police must meet the victims request unless doing so would prejudice the fairness of the proceedings.”

Mr Stock said he felt Avon and Somerset had not properly implemented this process, laying out his concerns to Mr Shelford in several letters.

He said: “Project Bluestone appears to be deeply flawed.

"How on earth could a project intended to improve the treatment of rape and sexual assault victims not recognise the right of victims to choose the sex of their interviewing officer?

“This project is intended to be rolled-out nationally; it needs to be right. It needs to recognise and reflect the vital importance of ‘sex’.”

Mr Stock said he hoped Project Bluestone would recommend that the sex of all victims and perpetrators of rape and serious sexual offences be recorded – not just their respective gender identities.

He said: “This is essential for a full understanding of such crimes and to facilitate effective policing policies. Currently, Avon and Somerset appear not to record ‘sex’.

“It is now commonplace that men are self-identifying their gender as women and their crimes are being recorded as being committed by women. And because police forces record gender (not sex), statistics are unreliable.

“Mark Shelford has the power to to ensure sex is accurately recorded, and he can thereby prevent criminal statistics being skewed and undermining public understanding of who is committing these crimes.

“Many of us are having to risk our reputations and our livelihoods on this matter by speaking out. Women in particular are fed-up with being ignored on this matter and it is time for someone in public office, and in the police, to be brave enough to stand-up for them and recognise that sex is a vitally important characteristic to protect.”

Mr Shelford said he had sought assurances from his most senior officers to ensure there was no “confusion or conflation” between sex and gender.

He said: “We are fully committed to ensuring that their response to the needs of victims of rape and sexual assault meets all statutory requirements under the Victims’ Code of Practice, as set out by the Ministry of Justice, and that investigations and support for victims is provided sensitively and appropriately.

“Of course, it is crucial that the police absolutely put victims first and ensure that their well-being is the focus throughout every step of the criminal justice process.”

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it would continue to “inclusive and victim-led”, and would take legal advice to ensure it was complying with the Equality Act and related guidance on this matter.

A spokesman said: “As part of Project Bluestone, we are developing insight-led training for officers to ensure they are completely equipped to respond efficiently and compassionately to victims who choose to report to us.

“We’re aware of the life-altering effects of rape and sexual assault on victims and are committed to ways of working which limit any trauma they might feel by reporting their experience to us, and help them on their journey to recovery.

“As part of our commitment to victim engagement, we do all that we can to facilitate a victim’s request to be interviewed by an officer with whom they feel entirely comfortable.

“Our approach is underpinned by government recommendations as set out in the Victims Code of Practice, which states: ‘If you are a victim of sexual violence, gender-based violence or domestic abuse, you have the right to request that the police officer conducting the interview is of a gender of your choice'.”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up