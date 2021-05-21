Veg Patch Challenge for Wells Foodbank is launched

Posted: 21.05.21 at 12:02 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Wells Coronavirus Network volunteers get ready to set off to make deliveries for the city's foodbank

Gardeners are being asked to help Wells Foodbank by donating surplus fruit and veg, and by growing larger crops if they have space.

During the coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever are turning to the foodbank for help and it’s vital that enough fresh food is provided to help everyone in need.

The Veg Patch Challenge is an opportunity for growers to pass on spare produce to people in need.

Sue Marland, senior pastor of Wells Vineyard Church which runs the foodbank, said: “If you’re planting fruit and veg crops this spring, please think about growing a little more this year to share with foodbank clients.

"Every week the local supermarkets donate fresh produce which supplements the tins and packets that shoppers give, but we also buy additional fresh food to ensure all foodbank clients can receive a balanced and healthy diet.

"It would be fantastic to be able to provide fresh home-grown food – and what better way of using up a summer glut that might otherwise go to waste?”

The idea came from Wells Lions Club president Rod Major, who said: “We all know people who struggle to use up crops in the summer and we thought it would be a great use of spare produce if it could be given to the foodbank.

"Many people in need would be delighted to receive fresh, healthy food in their food box and it would be wonderful to see homegrown food going to such a good cause.”

Sue said: “Many people in the community are facing unprecedented financial hardship and we need to ensure there is enough food in our stores to provide to everyone who needs it.

"We are teaming up with Let’s Do It Wells to help get the message out to all local gardeners and allotment holders. Even children might like to take part, by planting a container with beans or tomatoes.”

If people are able to set aside additional space in their gardens and allotments, they can email or message the foodbank to let them know what they are planning to grow.

Emails can be sent to [email protected] or message via Facebook. Details of how to donate surplus fruit and vegetables will be provided closer to the time.

People who aren’t able to grow their own food can still help by donating food or cash in the usual way.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up