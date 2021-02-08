UPDATE: Two-car crash causes closure of B3139 at Constitution Hill near Wells

Posted: 08.02.21 at 10:10 by Wells Nub News



Helicopters and emergency services at the scene of the crash

The closure of the B3139 at Constitution Hill near Wells this morning (February 8) is the result of a two-car crash, the police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said they were called to the crash just before 8am, and the road remains closed while fire, police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Two air ambulances have attended the incident, though one of these has recently taken off.

The road is closed from the junction with St Thomas Street in Wells through to Dulcote and the junction where the B3139 meets the A371.

The police could not confirm at this time when they expected the road to reopen and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

