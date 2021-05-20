Two taken to hospital after lorry and car leave road following crash that closed the A39 for hours

Posted: 20.05.21 at 09:50 by Wells Nub News



The crash closed the A39 for hours (Photo: Google Street View)

Two people were taken to hospital after being trapped in their vehicles for nearly two hours following a crash that closed the A39 between Wells and Glastonbury yesterday (May 19).

At about 2.30pm, two fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle from Glastonbury and Street were mobilised following a call from police, requesting assistance to a crash between a car and a lorry on the A39 at Polsham, close to the former Three Wells pub, where people were reported to be trapped in both vehicles.

Shortly after initial crews arrived, they confirmed this to be the case but that both vehicles had left the carriageway resulting in a heavy impact with an embankment and severely trapping both casualties.

A further two fire appliances were requested for extra personnel, mobilised from Wells and Shepton Mallet, together with another heavy rescue vehicle for extra wincing capabilities, mobilised from Yeovil.

This was a protracted incident with crews making good and steady progress for a couple of hours, working simultaneously on both vehicles and casualties after the road was closed, alongside ambulance paramedics to allow for safe extrication.

Both vehicles and casualties were stabilised and by 4.30pm they had been released and were en route to hospital.

The road remained closed into the night for the scene to be made safe and for the police to continue their investigations, but it has now reopened.

