Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Wells

South Street in Wells closed off by the police this morning

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in the centre of Wells yesterday afternoon (November 7).

Police are at an address in South Street, Wells, following the discovery of the body.

Officers were called to the property by the ambulance service just after 2.30pm yesterday.

While the cause of the woman's death is still to be formally established, detectives are currently treating it as suspicious and a murder enquiry has been launched.

A police spokesperson said: "Formal identification is yet to take place but the woman's immediate next of kin have been informed and are being supported. Our hearts go out to them.

"Two men were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning, Monday 8 November.

"If you have any CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of South Street over the weekend which could help, or saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, please call 101 and give the reference 5221261875.

"Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111."

A road closure remains in place in South Street.

