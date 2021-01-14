  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Tributes paid to Wookey Hole caves owner and circus legend Gerry Cottle

Tributes paid to Wookey Hole caves owner and circus legend Gerry Cottle

  Posted: 14.01.21 at 12:34 by The Editor

us on Facebook



Wells Civic Society has paid tribute to the circus owner and owner of Wookey Caves, Gerry Cottle has died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus.

Those in the Society sent their condolences saying that Gerry Cottle was a true professional showman. Adding : " We will miss our chats around Wells and your talk to the Wells Civic Society will always be remembered."

Gerry Cottle started in the 1970s with his touring Gerry Cottle Circus and also presented the Moscow State Circus and Chinese State Circus in Britain.

His agent Mark Borkowski said he was: "The last of the great circus showmen".

Cottle died in hospital in Bath bought the caves in 2003 after retiring from the circus.

He got involved in lots of community events in and around Wells, including the Civic Society.

On their page one of the many tributes paid to him was simply : " Gerry, a kind and generous man in many ways, a sad loss."

Next Wells news item...

Petition started to stop emergency use of toxic pesticide : Somerset bee keepers say there is no safe level

Somerset bee keepers have reacted to news that the government has allowed the use of a toxic pesticide. The chair of the county bee keepers said th...
Read more...

Share:

    
meteoblue