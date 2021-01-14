Tributes paid to Wookey Hole caves owner and circus legend Gerry Cottle

Posted: 14.01.21 at 12:34 by The Editor



us on Facebook

Thank you to Richard Wells for this photo of Gerry Cottle

Wells Civic Society has paid tribute to the circus owner and owner of Wookey Caves, Gerry Cottle has died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus.

Those in the Society sent their condolences saying that Gerry Cottle was a true professional showman. Adding : " We will miss our chats around Wells and your talk to the Wells Civic Society will always be remembered."

Gerry Cottle started in the 1970s with his touring Gerry Cottle Circus and also presented the Moscow State Circus and Chinese State Circus in Britain.

His agent Mark Borkowski said he was: "The last of the great circus showmen".

Cottle died in hospital in Bath bought the caves in 2003 after retiring from the circus.

He got involved in lots of community events in and around Wells, including the Civic Society.

On their page one of the many tributes paid to him was simply : " Gerry, a kind and generous man in many ways, a sad loss."