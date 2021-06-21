Training and business support grants available for young people in Wells

Posted: 21.06.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Kirsty Campbell, programmes manager at SCF, is encouraging young people to apply for a grant to support new business, training or education

Grants have been made available for training and business support for young people in Wells.

Funding is available from Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) for young people, from two grants programmes:

• Enterprise Grants

• Training and Employment Support Grants

Both programmes are open to young people who live in Somerset and are not in education, training or employment.

Enterprise Grants are for young people aged 18 to 30 to launch their business idea. This money could be used to pay for things like equipment, materials, stock and services to help get their business running, and grants for up to £1,000 are available from this programme.

Training and Employment Support Grants could help a young person aged 16 to 30 with the cost of essential items for training, apprenticeships or employment.

This could include the cost of a course, a laptop, tools or clothing, or transport costs. Grants for up to £500 are available from this programme.

Kirsty Campbell, programmes manager at SCF, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this new fund, which offers grants for young people in Somerset who are not currently in employment, education or training.

“Whether you have created a business plan and just need an extra bit of money to help get your new business off the ground or have decided to re-train, or start a course at college or an apprenticeship – we’d like to help if we can. It’s amazing the difference these grants can make.”

The deadline for applications is Wednesday June 30. For more information visit www.somersetcf.org.uk/grants-individuals or if you have any questions, contact Kirsty by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01749 344949.

SCF is a charity that helps passionate people in Somerset change the world on their doorstep by funding local charities and inspiring local giving and philanthropy.

They aim to build stronger communities in Somerset where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

They provide rewarding and impactful ways for donors to give through them, to the causes and places they care about most.

Since SCF were founded in 2002 they’ve awarded more than £15 million in funding, changing thousands of lives across Somerset.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Jobs currently available in the Wells area - June 20 2021

Read more... In an effort to help our readers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in the W...