Traffic delays on A39 heading into Wells following crash

Posted: 05.08.21 at 16:48 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The crash has happened near to Brownes Garden Centre (Photo: Google Street View)

There are traffic delays on the A39 Glastonbury Road heading into Wells this afternoon (August 5) following a crash.

The collision has happened near to Brownes Garden Centre and involves a black Renault. The police are on the scene.

While traffic heading out of Wells appears to be unaffected, there are queues building up in the Coxley direction.

According to satellite traffic cameras, the queue has built up from the crash scene back to beyond the junction with Burcott Lane.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Echoes of Ellington Orchestra Live at Wells Cathedral In 1914, a young man called Edward Ellington wrote a simple piano piece entitled Soda Fountain Rag. Over the next 60 years, he would compose a cann...



Event