Traffic delays on A39 heading into Wells following crash

  Posted: 05.08.21 at 16:48 by Wells Nub News

There are traffic delays on the A39 Glastonbury Road heading into Wells this afternoon (August 5) following a crash.

The collision has happened near to Brownes Garden Centre and involves a black Renault. The police are on the scene.

While traffic heading out of Wells appears to be unaffected, there are queues building up in the Coxley direction.

According to satellite traffic cameras, the queue has built up from the crash scene back to beyond the junction with Burcott Lane.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.


