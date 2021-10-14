  1. Home
Tractor trailer tips over on Wells roundabout

  Posted: 14.10.21 at 13:39 by Tim Lethaby

A tractor trailer has tipped over on a Wells roundabout this lunchtime (October 14), blocking a pavement with its load.

The incident happened at about 1pm today, and the trailer tipped over on the Strawberry Way Roundabout, by the former Sherston Inn.

While the tractor remained upright, the trailer has spilled its load up against a wall on the edge of the roundabout, blocking the pavement.

The police have been called to control traffic and help with the recovery of the trailer.

The roads around the incident are busy, but traffic is coping well with minimal delays.


