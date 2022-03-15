Tourism grants support visitor economy in Mendip

Posted: 15.03.22 at 19:00 by Mendip District Council



Tourism organisations in Mendip have successfully secured funding from the Mendip Tourism Grant.

Grants of between £3k and £6k were made available from Mendip District Council, to support community organisations or businesses wishing to put in place projects that enhance Mendip as a tourist destination.

Applications were received from more than a dozen groups, which were reviewed by a judging panel against set criteria. Seven successful applicants eventually secured the funding.

Projects awarded grants include, a food trail, wayfinding signs, an art installation and various workshops and events.

A full list of successful organisations, and their projects can be found on Mendip’s website here

Frome-based business, The Open Road Experience, offers independent and guided tours on e-bikes and tandems. They received a £5.7k grant to purchase an additional electric bike and trailer.

Cathy Thompson and Graham Hey, Directors of The Open Road Experience, said: “Having launched our e-cycling business in September 2021, we are delighted and grateful to have been awarded a Mendip Tourism Grant.

“With a background in cycling tourism in Europe, we are excited to now be focusing our efforts on promoting e-cycling to residents and visitors across Mendip and beyond.

“The grant has enabled us to purchase a wonderful trailer for delivery and collection of our fleet, as well as an additional e-bike to ensure a full range of size availability to riders.

“We’re also collaborating with the Council this spring by offering five free e-cycling sessions across Mendip – come and try it for yourself, details coming soon.”

Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “We understand the challenges the tourism sector is now facing in the wake of the pandemic, and are committed to supporting organisations who are working hard to restore our visitor economy.

“Mendip as a destination, has so much potential, and we believe our grants will help organisations develop their tourism offering to make Mendip an even more attractive place to visit.”

