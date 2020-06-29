Wells RFC front row forward raises more than £3,000 for charity with marathon run

Posted: 29.06.20 at 11:27 by Mike England



Tom Palacio and Jake Smith enter Wells Market Place

Wells Rugby Club stalwart Thomas Palacio completed a marathon yesterday (June 28) to raise money for Brain Research UK in memory of his good friend and former player James Pullen, who passed away in 2015 from a brain tumour after undergoing five years of treatment.

In past years the club has raised thousands of pounds for the charity but, of course, this year because of events that was not possible.

Tom, who is a front row forward and even he would admit not the ideal build for long distance running, made the decision to run a marathon to raise funds.

With his running partner Jake Smith, the pair set off from the rugby club at 7am and finished in Wells Market Place just before 1pm.

On the route - which took them through Glastonbury, Street, Shepton Mallet and other local villages - club members were on hand to encourage and supply refreshment while some ran, or cycled in accompaniment.

Tom set himself a target of £1,650, but his JustGiving page now shows a massive total of just over £3,000 and still rising.