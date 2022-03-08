Time is ticking to apply for a road closure for your Platinum Jubilee Street Party

Posted: 08.03.22 at 15:01 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Neighbours and community groups looking to hold street parties in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are reminded that the clock is ticking, and to check whether they may need a temporary road closure.



The Council requires 6 weeks to process road closure applications for street parties on no-through roads, and 12 weeks for closures for special events. This means that time is running out for planned celebrations in early June.



There is no charge to apply, and full details can be found here

For guidance and information on holding street parties or events in Somerset for the Jubilee, visit here

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Holly Jolly Christmas 2022 Holly Jolly Christmas - showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTR...



Event