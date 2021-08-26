Tickets on sale for first live show at Wells Little Theatre for 18 months

Posted: 26.08.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Quartet will be staged at Wells Little Theatre

Wells Little Theatre returns with a comedy Quartet, by Ronald Harwood, from Wednesday, September 15, to Saturday, September 18, at 7.30pm.

It has been 18 months since the last live show took place at the theatre and the performers, crew and front of house team cannot wait to welcome people back to the theatre.

Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred reside in a home for retired opera singers in Kent.

They frequently worked together during their professional careers and each year, on the tenth of October, there is a concert to celebrate Verdi's birthday.

Then Jean, who used to be married to Reggie, arrives at the home and disrupts their equilibrium.

She still acts like a diva and refuses to sing. But the show must go on in this funny and poignant play.

While mask wearing is no longer compulsory, the theatre team would encourage the audience to wear a mask if they can.

All tickets are £10 and will be available from www.wellslittletheatre.com.

