Tickets and live-streaming still available for Wells Festival of Literature events at Cedars Hall

Posted: 19.10.20 at 12:36 by Liz Bowskill



Events are on all week at Cedars Hall, Wells

Has the excellent review on the Nub of Iain Dale’s appearance at the Wells Festival of Literature whetted your appetite?

There is still time to book tickets for live events at Cedars Hall or to register for live-streaming. There are usually tickets available every day for Cedars Hall, especially as some people are now restricted in their travel.

It is always worth going to the event as there are nearly always tickets for sale at the door. At Cedars Hall there is the added benefit of Waterstones’ pop up book shop selling books by the festival authors, many with book plates signed by them.

Why not combine a visit to Cedars Hall with a meal out in one of the supporting restaurants? You can get 10 per cent off your total bill by booking in advance and showing your festival tickets on arrival.

The participating restaurants are: Ensemble, Goodfellows, Nosh-Stalgia, Rugantino's, the Swan Hotel and the Crown at Wells. Check out their websites to see what they offer.

Wells Festival of Literature events still to take place today (Monday, October 19):

Adam Kucharski is an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. His book The Rules of Contagion offers insights into human behaviour during a pandemic and explains how better to predict the outcome.

Professor Sir David Omand, former director of GCHQ, has been at the forefront of intelligence for decades. In his book How Spies Think he explains how spies apply their knowledge, how making use of these tips can help everyone and will also bring a new fillip to the art of intelligent decision-making.

Events on tomorrow (Tuesday October 20):

Michael Bond’s book Wayfinding explores what long-lasting impact GPS devices might have on our spatial abilities, as well as whether men really are better than women at finding their way.

Pragya Agarwal, a prize-winning behavioural scientist, activist and writer, will be in conversation with Helen Taylor to discusses her book SWAY: Unravelling Unconscious Bias. Unconscious bias affects every aspect of our life, yet it is a challenging concept to explain and understand.

Professor David Nutt’s book Drink? explains how alcohol is by far the most harmful drug in the country and his expertise will help us make informed and smart drinking choices.

Remember that every ticket sold and donation made for live-streaming helps to support the festival with its educational work in Somerset state schools. All information will be found on the website.