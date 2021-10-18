Three crews called to tackle fire caused by battery pack in Wells home

Posted: 18.10.21 at 08:10 by Wells Nub News



Firefighters tackled a fire in Wells last night (Photo: Alex Borland)

Three crews tackled a fire in Wells last night (October 17) that had been caused by a battery pack charging.

Just after 9.15pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control received a call from the residents of a property in Wells reporting their house on fire.

Fire crews from Wells, Shepton Mallet and Glastonbury attended and found a fire in the first floor bedroom, caused by a battery pack charging.

The fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus wearers, two attack jets, a safety jet and two thermal imaging cameras, and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

Neighbouring properties were checked for any fire spread with none found. The cause of the fire was confirmed as being accidental.

Duty of care was left with the occupants, who were checked over by ambulance crews for smoke inhalation.

