Three crews called to grain silo fire in Chewton Mendip

There was fire on a farm in Chewton Mendip yesterday (Photo: Alex Borland)

Three crews were called to tackle a grain silo fire on a farm in Chewton Mendip yesterday afternoon (August 30).

Just before 3.15pm, crews from Wells, Shepton Mallet and Glastonbury attended the incident involving a fire in a grain silo on the farm in Chewton Mendip.

On arrival, crews assisted the farmer draining the grain, and then used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet from the top of the silo.

On arrival of the hydraulic platform which was set up, crews removed access panels from the silo to gain access to the fire.

Further equipment used to put the fire out included a main jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The cause of the fire was accidental, and some wheat was damaged. Duty of care was left with the farmer.

