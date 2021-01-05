Three crews called to electrical fire at home in Wells

Posted: 05.01.21 at 08:22 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The incident happened in Priest Row, Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Three crews were called to a fire at a home in Wells yesterday afternoon (January 4).

Just before 4.30pm, three fire appliances were mobilised to reports of a domestic property fire in Priest Row, Wells.

Upon arrival this was found to have been a small fire, within an electrical fusebox situated within the property.

Crews got to work making sure electrics to the property were safe and requested the attendance of Western Power Distribution to fully check electrical cabling leading into property.