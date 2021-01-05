  1. Home
Three crews called to electrical fire at home in Wells

  Posted: 05.01.21 at 08:22 by Wells Nub News

Three crews were called to a fire at a home in Wells yesterday afternoon (January 4).

Just before 4.30pm, three fire appliances were mobilised to reports of a domestic property fire in Priest Row, Wells.

Upon arrival this was found to have been a small fire, within an electrical fusebox situated within the property.

Crews got to work making sure electrics to the property were safe and requested the attendance of Western Power Distribution to fully check electrical cabling leading into property.

