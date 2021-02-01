The story behind the Wells war hero who gives his name to new care home in the city

Posted: 01.02.21 at 10:06 by Tim Lethaby



Crandon Springs is named after a Wells war hero

Barchester Healthcare, which has recently completed the new care home Crandon Springs in Wells, has explained the home's naming after a Wells war hero, Harry George Crandon.

Harry George Crandon was born in Wells, on February 9 1874. At the age of 27, Crandon was a private in the 18th Royal Hussar during the Second Boer War, when the following took place which led to him receiving a Victoria Cross.

On July 4, 1901, at Springbok Laagte, Privates Berry and Crandon were scouting towards a small hill when the Boers suddenly opened fire on them at a range of 100 yards.

Private Berry's horse fell and became disabled, and he was himself shot in the right hand and left shoulder.

Private Crandon at once rode back under a heavy fire to his assistance, gave up his horse to the wounded man to enable him to reach shelter, and followed him on foot, having to run for 1,100 yards, all the time under fire.

Home service advisor, Bethany Chattwood, said: “Here at Crandon Springs, we wanted to share with the local community the source of our naming.

Natalie Deverall, home manager of Crandon Springs

"After a lot of research into local landmarks, historic events and figures within Wells, we found the story of Private Harry George Crandon.

"We are extremely proud of the heritage of our naming, we have dedicated a plaque in our reception to the heroic act faced by Harry George Crandon.

"I have tried to trace any family members related to the Crandon family but have sadly had no luck, if you are aware of any relatives we would be honoured to meet them. We are aware Harry and Margaret Crandon passed in 1953/51 but not in Wells.”

