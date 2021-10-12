The latest Wells obituaries October 12 2021

Posted: 12.10.21 at 10:45 by Tim Lethaby



MILLER, Wendy, who passed away peacefully on the 27th September 2021. She will be sorely missed by her family, many friends, the local art and bowls clubs and not forgetting the bridge fraternity which was such a huge part of her life.

