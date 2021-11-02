The latest Wells obituaries November 2 2021

Posted: 02.11.21 at 08:49 by Tim Lethaby



NICHOLLS, Helen, devoted wife to Andrew, loving mother to Kate, Steve and Tanya, and loved and respected by so many, was called home into the presence of her Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, on Thursday, the 21st of October.

