The latest Wells obituaries March 23 2021

Posted: 23.03.21



MOORE, Joyce, of Croscombe, passed away peacefully at the Wells Nursing Home on 3rd March 2021, aged 86 years.

BACON, Betty, of Wookey Hole, died peacefully at home on 11th March 2021.

As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.

That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.

