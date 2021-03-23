The latest Wells obituaries March 23 2021

Posted: 23.03.21 at 12:22 by Tim Lethaby
MOORE, Joyce, of Croscombe, passed away peacefully at the Wells Nursing Home on 3rd March 2021, aged 86 years.
BACON, Betty, of Wookey Hole, died peacefully at home on 11th March 2021.
As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.
That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.
Click here for the Wells Obituaries page.