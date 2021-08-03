The latest Wells obituaries August 3 2021

Posted: 03.08.21 at 11:58 by Tim Lethaby



COOMBES, David, will be sadly missed by his wife Glenys, step children Helen and Barry and the grandchildren and his family and friends.

BADMAN, Edwin, of Theale passed suddenly on Thursday 15th July 2021, aged 74 years.

PREMARAJAN AMARASINGHAM, Bobby, died on the 16th June 2021 at Musgrove Park Hospital after being ill over the last six months.

COTTRELL, Jeffrey, died on the 14th June 2021 and will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends across the world.

WORRALL, Martha, sadly died on the 28th June 2021 and the funeral was at Mendip Crematorium, Shepton Mallet, on the 9th July 2021.

As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.

That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.

