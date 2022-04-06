The latest Wells obituaries

Posted: 06.04.22 at 07:16 by Emma Dance



Nub News wants to pay tribute to the local people who have made Wells such a warm and caring community.

So, we have joined with respected funeral directors Wells Funeral Services and W.B. Gibbs & Sons to offer our pages as a dignified platform for your obituaries and death notices.

Our announcements include details of funeral services and how memorial donations can be made. They also tell the people of Wells where they can offer personal prayers and tributes.

When you are bereaved, we know how important it is for you to have a sensitive and secure place to tell friends and relatives that your loved one has passed away.

We hope Nub News – at the heart of your community – is able to help.

The latest obituaries published on the Wells Nub News website are as follows:

David Gould

Judith Baynes

Barbara Mitchell

Elizabeth Curtis