The full list of candidates standing in the city and parish council elections in and around Wells

Posted: 07.04.22 at 11:10 by Emma Dance
Although there’s a lot of focus on the election for councillors for the new Somerset Council, the parish and city council elections are also important.
The people elected to these councils will still be carrying out their usual important functions, and they will also have a vital role working with the new council, pioneering new Local Community Networks with power to influence important decisions. They will also have a range of opportunities – if they want – to take control of local assets and services on a cost-neutral basis, such as parks and community centres.
Here is a list of the candidates standing in your neighbourhood:
WELLS – CENRTAL WARD
Louis Agabani: Wells Independents
Sarah Powell: Wells Independents
Tanys Pullin: Conservative
Sarah Sloan: Conservative
Philip Welch: Wells Independents
WELLS – ST CUTHBERT’S WARD
Jasmine Browne: Liberal Democrats
Stewart Cursley: Wells Independents
Shirley Eden: Wells Independents
Sebastian Johns: Conservative
Norman Kennedy: Liberal Democrats
Emma Knott: Wells Independents
Harvey Siggs: Conservative
Sean Sloan: Conservative
WELLS – ST THOMAS’ WARD
Theo Butt-Philip: Liberal Democrats
Denise Denis: Wells Independents
Gordon Folkard: Liberal Democrats
Richard Greenwell: Conservative
Tracy Leach: Conservative
Deborah Orrett: Wells Independets
Tony Robbins: Liberal Democrats
David Swain: Conservative
Isa Von Mensenkampff: Wells Independents
CHEWTON MENDIP
Dave Addicott
Derek Clarke
Stuart Clothier
Duncan Green
Peter Hellard
Mike Roe
Richard St john
Robert Uphill
CHILCOMPTON
David Aldridge
Alan Bowhay
Philip Holme
Paul Mattick
Richard Morgan
Lesley Newman
Jon Pike
Peter Sinclair
CROSCOMBE
Emma Egan
Sarah Fawcett-Fice
Annette Ford
Ben Gudzelak
Christopher Jackson
Warren Kennedy
Nick Marsh
Michael Rogers
Hilary Shergold
Andy Sully
LITTON
Nicola Ashley
David Raynes
Elizabeth Rugman
PRIDDY
Virginie Barberet
Dean Collier
Mike Dodd
Chris Dyke
Michelle Phippen
Rachel Thompson
RODNEY STOKE
Val Bullen
Marie Daynes
Roger Dollins
Patricia Dudden
Ian Gladman
Richard Haskins
Kenneth James
Andy McGovarin
Michael Sealey
Kevin Ward
ST CUTHBERT OUT – EAST WARD
Ian Humphreys
ST CUTHBERT OUT – NORTH WARD
Paul Cannon
Edwin Danson
Marcel Hayden
Mark Lunnon
ST CUTHBERT OUT – SOUTH WARD
Tony Hathaway
Gill Pettitt
ST CUTHBERT OUT – WEST WARD
Martin Cooke
Margaret Mitchell
Jim Reeves
STON EASTON
Ainslie Davies
Tom Killen
WESTBURY-SUB-MENDIP
Adam Euripidou
Buffy Fletcher
Sue Isherwood
Ellie Mains
Guy Timson
Ros Wyke
WOOKEY
Aidan Ancill
John Bowskill
Brian Livings
David Sumner
Colin Williams
