The full list of candidates standing in the city and parish council elections in and around Wells

Posted: 07.04.22 at 11:10 by Emma Dance



Although there’s a lot of focus on the election for councillors for the new Somerset Council, the parish and city council elections are also important.

The people elected to these councils will still be carrying out their usual important functions, and they will also have a vital role working with the new council, pioneering new Local Community Networks with power to influence important decisions. They will also have a range of opportunities – if they want – to take control of local assets and services on a cost-neutral basis, such as parks and community centres.

Here is a list of the candidates standing in your neighbourhood:

WELLS – CENRTAL WARD

Louis Agabani: Wells Independents

Sarah Powell: Wells Independents

Tanys Pullin: Conservative

Sarah Sloan: Conservative

Philip Welch: Wells Independents



WELLS – ST CUTHBERT’S WARD

Jasmine Browne: Liberal Democrats

Stewart Cursley: Wells Independents

Shirley Eden: Wells Independents

Sebastian Johns: Conservative

Norman Kennedy: Liberal Democrats

Emma Knott: Wells Independents

Harvey Siggs: Conservative

Sean Sloan: Conservative



WELLS – ST THOMAS’ WARD

Theo Butt-Philip: Liberal Democrats

Denise Denis: Wells Independents

Gordon Folkard: Liberal Democrats

Richard Greenwell: Conservative

Tracy Leach: Conservative

Deborah Orrett: Wells Independets

Tony Robbins: Liberal Democrats

David Swain: Conservative

Isa Von Mensenkampff: Wells Independents



CHEWTON MENDIP

Dave Addicott

Derek Clarke

Stuart Clothier

Duncan Green

Peter Hellard

Mike Roe

Richard St john

Robert Uphill



CHILCOMPTON

David Aldridge

Alan Bowhay

Philip Holme

Paul Mattick

Richard Morgan

Lesley Newman

Jon Pike

Peter Sinclair



CROSCOMBE

Emma Egan

Sarah Fawcett-Fice

Annette Ford

Ben Gudzelak

Christopher Jackson

Warren Kennedy

Nick Marsh

Michael Rogers

Hilary Shergold

Andy Sully



LITTON

Nicola Ashley

David Raynes

Elizabeth Rugman



PRIDDY

Virginie Barberet

Dean Collier

Mike Dodd

Chris Dyke

Michelle Phippen

Rachel Thompson



RODNEY STOKE

Val Bullen

Marie Daynes

Roger Dollins

Patricia Dudden

Ian Gladman

Richard Haskins

Kenneth James

Andy McGovarin

Michael Sealey

Kevin Ward



ST CUTHBERT OUT – EAST WARD

Ian Humphreys



ST CUTHBERT OUT – NORTH WARD

Paul Cannon

Edwin Danson

Marcel Hayden

Mark Lunnon



ST CUTHBERT OUT – SOUTH WARD

Tony Hathaway

Gill Pettitt



ST CUTHBERT OUT – WEST WARD

Martin Cooke

Margaret Mitchell

Jim Reeves



STON EASTON

Ainslie Davies

Tom Killen



WESTBURY-SUB-MENDIP

Adam Euripidou

Buffy Fletcher

Sue Isherwood

Ellie Mains

Guy Timson

Ros Wyke



WOOKEY

Aidan Ancill

John Bowskill

Brian Livings

David Sumner

Colin Williams

