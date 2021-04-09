The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace announces

Posted: 09.04.21 at 13:20 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

A spokesman for the Royal Family said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and said: "We mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen.

"We offer our condolences to her, to her family. And we give thanks, as a nation, and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.

Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10 1921.

His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.

His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

Local MP James Heappey said: "In the RGBW and in the Rifles, I had the privilege of serving in regiments with deep connections to the Duke of Edinburgh and had the honour of meeting him a few times.

"He was a great man, full of pride in our country and boundless in his support for those who serve in our armed forces."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up