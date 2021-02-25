The Census is coming this spring

Posted: 25.02.21 at 10:40 by Mendip District Council



The Census is coming 21 March 2021

Households across Mendip will soon be asked to take part in Census 2021.

Taking place on 21 March 2021, the Census is a once-in-a-decade survey that gives us the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Understanding the needs of the nation helps everyone from central government to organisations like councils and health authorities to plan and fund public services across England and Wales.

Census outputs informs where billions of pounds of public funding are spent on services such as transport, education and health – on cycle routes, schools and dental surgeries.

Cllr Liz Leyshon, Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services and Projects, said: “The data from the census is extremely valuable as it will shed light on the needs of different groups and communities in our district and highlight the inequalities people are experiencing.

“It will also ensure that big decisions facing the country, following the pandemic, are based on the best information possible.

“I would encourage everyone to fill in their census questionnaire so we can better understand what the people of Mendip need from their council, and so that we all create a part of our own history.”

Iain Bell, Deputy National Statistician at Office for National Statistics, said. “The census provides a unique snapshot of our communities,”

“It benefits everyone. Based on the information you give, it ensures millions of pounds are invested in emergency services, mental health care, school places, hospital beds, houses, roads, GP’s and dentist’s services.

“No-one should miss out. Everyone can complete it on online or via paper forms for those who need them.”

Census Day is 21 March 2021 and will be the first run predominantly online, with households receiving a letter with a unique access code, allowing them to complete the census questionnaire on their computers, phones or tablets. People can also request a paper questionnaire if they’d prefer to complete the census that way.

The census will include questions about your sex, age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity. And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over.

Results will be available within 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years and kept safe for future generations.

For more information and advice on how to answer the questions, please visit the Census site

