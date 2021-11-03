The Bishop’s Palace in Wells awarded Gold Accolade by Visit England

Posted: 03.11.21 at 16:41 by Lindsay Mann



Visit England Gold Accolade awarded to the Bishop's Palace The Bishop's Palace, Wells

The Bishop’s Palace in Wells is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Gold Accolade by Visit England.

In their words, the awards “aim to recognise and reward those attractions that go the extra mile to create an outstanding visitor experience” and the top Gold Accolade is only awarded to the top scoring attractions in the country. This year only 76 attractions nationwide are being recognised for the exceptional experiences they provide visitors.

Assessments are based on the scores gained during an annual Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment by Visit England and representatives visited the Bishop’s Palace in December 2020 to assess the quality of the site and visitor experience.

Joint Interim Chief Executive of the Palace Trust, Merryn Kidd, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised in this way. Our staff and volunteers work extremely hard all year round to ensure that The Bishop’s Palace & Gardens always offers a warm welcome to all visitors, so it’s fantastic to see that our efforts have paid off, particularly after such a challenging 18 months.”

Visit England Director Andrew Stokes said: “I’m so pleased to see our visitor attractions back in the spotlight with these Accolades that recognise the amazing experiences available across the country. They also acknowledge the people who bring the attractions to life through their unparalleled customer service. They are the ones who make an attraction the most ‘welcoming’ and give life to the ‘Best Told Story’ while the quality of the attractions themselves are rewarded with ‘Quality Food and Drink’ and ‘Hidden Gem’ and of course ‘Gold’ for best all-rounders.

“Now more than ever we need these attractions to encourage and remind us to get out and explore the amazing tourism on offer across England, driving recovery and economic benefits through the regions.”

