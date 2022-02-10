The Bishop’s Palace 'Wellbeing Walks' offer visitors a chance to connect to nature

Posted: 10.02.22 at 12:26 by The Bishop's Palace



Already renowned for being a place of calm, beauty and wellbeing, The Bishop’s Palace’s monthly guided Wellbeing Walks now also offer visitors a chance to take steps to feeling well both physically and mentally.

During the Walks, visitors are encouraged to set aside their usual thoughts for a moment and enjoy the mental and physical benefits that the beautiful setting of the Palace gardens provide.

Participants will benefit from focussing on connecting to and being appreciative of nature and the world around us.

The 30 minute guided Walks take place from 10am on the first Sunday of every month, but for those who can’t make that time, a Wellbeing Walk leaflet is also available as a self-guided trail.

Admission to the Walks is valid with any Bishop’s Palace admission ticket but no need to book.

