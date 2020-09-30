The City of Wells Almshouses appeal for photos of the chapel

Posted: 30.09.20 at 11:20 by Caroline Tollworthy



Bubwith chapel interior The chapel from Chamberlain Street

The City of Wells Almshouses are moving forward in their efforts to renovate their medieval chapel and have been successful with several applications for donations and funding.

In addition, individuals and organisations have expressed a strong interest in using the chapel for small-scale, intimate events such as recitals, concerts, readings, presentations, rehearsals, etc.

The chapel will remain a place of worship for residents and local people, but will, when the restoration is complete, also become an ideal venue for local people to enjoy, use and visit.

This year’s popular open days and other events were cancelled due to Covid-19, but it is hoped more entertainment can be arranged as soon as is safely possible.

Chris Vigar, trustee, said: “If anyone has any photographs of the chapel we would be delighted if you could send them to us to copy after which we will of course return them and any expressions of support, of whatever nature, for this historical place will always be very welcome.”

Please send any interesting materials about the chapel to the office at 4 Bubwith House, BA52QE or email [email protected]