Thank you for your brilliant support of Wells Nub News as website hits Facebook landmark

Posted: 06.07.20 at 09:20 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Thank you everyone for your brilliant support of Wells Nub News so far (Photo: Nick Youngson)

This weekend has seen an important landmark hit by Wells Nub News, as our page on Facebook now has more than 1,000 likes.

Since the hyperlocal news website for Wells launched last year, we have seen the number of people engaging with us, adding their companies to our Local List section and telling us their stories, growing fast.

As well as the 1,000-plus followers on Facebook, we have thousands of new and returning users on our Wells Nub News website.

So we would like to say an enormous thank you to everyone who has helped in the growth of Wells Nub News.

But we would like more people to know about our community news website that is putting the city in your pocket.

So we would like to ask if you can continue sharing our pages and social media to everyone you know so we can bring even more good stories about Wells to you in the future.

Once again, Wells, thank you for your brilliant support so far.

Next Wells news item... Wells roadworks for week commencing July 6

Read more... The Old Bristol Road is scheduled to be closed for two weeks from the junction with Ash Lane in Wells to the Hunter's Lodge. The road closu...