Temporary Post Office to open at Wells Bus Station this week

Posted: 11.01.21 at 11:06 by Tim Lethaby



A Post Office branch will open this week at Wells Bus Station (Photo: Google Street View)

Wells Post Office is to re-open at the city's bus station in Princes Road on Wednesday (January 13) at 9am.

The Post Office has worked with Wells City Council to find suitable premises at the bus station to allow it to restore Post Office services to the centre of the city.

The opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, and Saturdays 9am to noon.

This is a temporary solution, while the company finalises plans for a permanent solution. It says it has an interested retailer who wants to take on Wells Post Office, and that application is progressing.

To help in the meantime, an extra Post Office counter has been added at the St Thomas Street Post Office in Budgens.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Wells Post Office.

"This has been an exceptional time with the coronavirus pandemic and the knock-on effect on retailers.

"The branch had been due to move to the Peacocks store before the business went into administration. We were unable to maintain a Post Office at the existing premises as the lease had expired.”