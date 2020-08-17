Teachers and care workers among dozens who have taken up free Wells Tennis Club membership

Posted: 17.08.20 at 15:58 by Tim Lethaby



Shilen Tanna from the Wells Blue School art department Enjoying the free tennis membership at Wells Tennis Club Enjoying the free tennis membership at Wells Tennis Club

More than 30 key workers have signed up for a free summer of tennis thanks to an offer launched by Wells Tennis Club.

In June, the club invited key workers to join the club at no cost for three months or until the end of September, whichever is earlier.

Now new members include local teachers, health, care and retail workers who have taken up the offer.

New adult members can access five all-weather floodlit courts, two mini-courts and reduced coaching costs.

The offer is still open for free membership until the end of September. To access it, key workers can visit wellstc.co.uk. With a membership players are able to book courts and invite a guest to play with them.

Club chair Dan Cooke said: “There is still time for local key workers to join our club and enjoy a summer of tennis.

It is a small thank you and I’m delighted that more than 30 have taken up the free offer. It is a tough time for all sports but the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has helped local clubs and courts prepare to make play as safe and accessible as possible.”

Beata Grochowska-Sikorska is a senior care assistant at Brunel Care Home and Henton Nursing Home.

She said: “I heard about the offer from a colleague and joined because I want to improve my physical ability.

"The last time I played tennis was 30 years ago. I think the offer is really great for workers as it improves their physical and mental wellbeing."

Shilen Tanna runs the art department at Wells Blue School and has joined recently under the key worker scheme.

In his junior days he played at a national level and had been looking to get back into tennis when he moved to the area.

He said: “The offer came at a really useful time for us as a family.

"It is providing our children more focused space to play and run around with all things considering. I would wholeheartedly recommend it for anyone considering joining.”

Sharon Heeley, LTA head of region for the South and South West, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen multiple examples of how the tennis community has come together to support our key workers, and this is another fantastic initiative from Wells Tennis Club.

"We are delighted that this offer coincides with the start of our national Play Your Way campaign and engagement with local authorities around tennis in parks, both of which will help us work towards our vision of opening up tennis to more and more people.”

