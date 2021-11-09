Wells residents who need financial help urged to speak to Mendip this Talk Money Week

Posted: 09.11.21 at 09:18 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council is encouraging residents who are struggling financially to come forward and talk.



The Council can support those with money worries and wants to reassure residents that they need not suffer in silence when help is out there.



The Council can:



• Offer eligible residents Council Tax Support www.mendip.gov.uk/counciltaxsupport

• Assist people through Hardship Funding www.mendip.gov.uk/cthp

• Issue Discretionary Housing Payments www.mendip.gov.uk/dhp

• Help struggling businesses with rates relief www.mendip.gov.uk/businessrates



It’s part of a national five-day campaign to get people to share their concerns during Talk Money Week, 8-12 November. It’s organised by the Money and Pension Service and aims to build financial confidence and resilience in people, by encouraging conversation.



Citizens Advice Mendip (www.citizensadvicemendip.org.uk) and Government organisations such as Money Helper (www.moneyhelper.org.uk/en) support the campaign. They offer free advice and guidance on benefits, work, housing, debts, scams and more. So if you feel more comfortable approaching them with your financial concerns, they’d welcome your enquiries.



Cllr Barry O’Leary, Mendip's Portfolio Holder for Enterprise and Finance, said: “Talking about money is so important. It’s vital that residents speak up if they are struggling financially, so they can find out what’s out there.



“A simple conversation with Mendip could help lift a weight off your shoulders and result in you getting the help you need, simply and quickly.



“I urge any resident who is concerned about their bills to pick up the phone and talk to us.”



Learn more about Talk Money Week here: https://maps.org.uk/talk-money-week/.

