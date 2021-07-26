Wells drivers and cyclists - have your say on electric bike and car use in Mendip

Posted: 26.07.21 at 16:58 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council is encouraging residents to take part in a survey, the results of which could bring an electric car and bike sharing scheme to the district for the first time.

The Council wants to gauge interest in the idea of running a network of shared, low and zero-emission cars and bikes across Mendip.

Co Cars, a not-for-profit social enterprise, already operate such schemes successfully in the South West, and are the company behind the transport survey.

You can share your views by clicking HERE: the Mendip site

The survey is now live and will run until 31st August 2021.

Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “We hope residents will take part in this important survey for Mendip. A scheme like this one will help us work towards our commitment to our carbon neutral goals.

“Introducing alternative transport schemes into our local area are ways we can ensure a fairer, greener and more sustainable community for all.”

If you would like further information about Co Cars, and their current locations, visit: www.co-cars.co.uk.

