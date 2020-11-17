Support Wells carnival club by taking part in a virtual festive jolly

Posted: 17.11.20 at 11:49 by Tim Lethaby



Globe Carnival Club's Underground Steampunk Revolution cart (Photo: Globe CC)

Wells Carnival may have been called off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people can still support a local club by taking part in an energetic virtual event.

Globe Carnival Club, which is based in Wells, is looking to raise money by holding a Festive Jolly in December.

From December 11 to 23, the club wants people to either run, walk, cycle, swim or hike 5k, 10k or even set yourself the challenge of a marathon.

Entry is £5 per adult and £3 per under-18, and this will cover all activities you partake in during the dates.

The entry will also include your name into a raffle for a dry goods Christmas hamper. While you could win a hamper, there are other prizes available for the following:

1. Best festive photo during the activity.

2. Wettest activity (photos required, upload these to the Facebook event page)

3. Best photo bomb

This is to help Globe Carnival Club raise funds and keep members' carnival spirit alive, ready for when they can entertain again.

You can purchase your ticket via a donation on the Justgiving page here (please include the names and ages of entrants in the comment on Justgiving) or contact Graham Winter on 07817 288085.

The raffle and prizes will be awarded after the event closes on December 23.