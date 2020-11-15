Support grants being made available for Wells businesses in second lockdown

Posted: 15.11.20 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Deputy leader and portfolio holder for enterprise and finance at Mendip District Council, Cllr Barry O’Leary

New national business grants are being made available to support those in Wells affected by the recent lockdown period.

They are the Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) and the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG).

Businesses are being encouraged to apply to Mendip District Council to receive these new support packages.

The council is busy working on guidance and a grant application processes for local businesses in the area who have had to close under the new restrictions.

Businesses are advised to bookmark and keep checking the council’s website for further updates during the coming days, as application processes and forms will going live shortly.

You can find help for Mendip businesses, and the latest news about the grants, by going online here: www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants

Government information can be found here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/further-businesses-and-premises-to-close/closing-certain-businesses-and-venues-in-england

The Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) supports businesses that were open as usual, providing services in person to customers from their business premises, but which were then required by law to close for 28 days due to national lockdown restrictions imposed by government.

They include non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses. A full list of businesses which must close by law is now available online.

During the period of November 5 to December 2 2020, a single grant to cover the 28-day period will be paid to each eligible business.

The grant amounts will be fixed. Businesses with more than one qualifying property will receive more than one grant.

If your business is eligible and has a property with a rateable value of £15,000 or under, you will receive a cash grant of £1,334 per 28-day qualifying restriction period.

If your business is eligible and has a property with a rateable value of above £15,000 and below £51,000, you will receive a cash grant of £2,000 per 28-day qualifying period.

If your business is eligible and has a property with a rateable value of £51,000 or above, you will receive a cash grant of £3,000 per 28-day qualifying period.



Grants will be based on the rateable value of the property on the first full day of the national lockdown restrictions.

Businesses are not automatically eligible for this grant just because they received a Small Business Grant last time.

This grant is much more restrictive than before, as it is only for businesses legally obliged to close.

The Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) is available, particularly for non-business rate payers who have been ordered to close or businesses that have been severely impacted by the lockdown period but do not have to necessarily close by law.

Each local authority across the country has been awarded this additional funding as a one-off payment to support businesses through national lockdowns and any future tiered restrictions.

Once full details from government regarding eligibility and other criteria have been received, Mendip will make an online application form available and further information and guidance will be provided.

Deputy leader and portfolio holder for enterprise and finance at Mendip District Council, Cllr Barry O’Leary, said: “Grants have proved to be a lifeline for local businesses where we all live.

“We want eligible business to step forward and apply for the help that’s out there during this second lockdown.

"We will do all we can to encourage this, so that our city, towns and villages recover quickly, to support not just a fairer and thriving district, but one that aims to ensure no business is left behind.”