Summer Reading Challenge 2020 underway at Wells Library

Posted: 07.07.20 at 20:23 by Somerset Libraries Wells



Can you join the challenge at Wells Library?

Did you know the Summer Reading Challenge has already started at Wells Library?

Looking for some e-books or e-audio books to complete the Summer Reading Challenge? You can find new lists created to highlight great children's reads on both the platforms under the Silly Squad - Summer Reading Challenge section.



If you haven't signed up yet, head to https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/ and join for free to start earning fun rewards as your children read.

Don’t forget to check out the Facebook page Somerset Libraries Wells. To keep up with everything that’s going on check out the hashtags #SillySquad2020 #LetsGetSilly #SomersetLibrariesWells

